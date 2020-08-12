Michigan is getting ready for students to return to campus.
In-person learning kicks off next week at Northern Michigan University.
“Students are very excited,” said Fritz Erickson, Northern Michigan University President. “I think they’re ready to get out of their parents’ basement.”
Erickson said the staff is excited to welcome students back to the classroom for in-person learning.
“We're going to start by testing everybody, not just athletes, not just students in the dorm, not just faculty, not just staff,” Erickson said. “Our goal was to test everybody. And that starting Monday, their first stop is at the testing station. if they exhibit any systems will any symptoms they'll immediately go into we've reserved an entire dorm for isolation and quarantine."
Fritz said the university had been planning all along to bring students back to campus for the fall semester and even kept campus open throughout the pandemic.
“I received so many calls from parents that said, please keep my son or daughter there in Marquette, there at Northern because we think it’s a safer place. And so we did that we never closed,” Erickson said.
The university said masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced and you can expect to see plexiglass shields throughout campus.
"The safest place for college students is to be on a college campus, because they stay contained,” Erickson said. “And that's what we really set up to do. That's why we're starting early. We want students to come early and be done by Thanksgiving."
As far as enrollment goes for this year, Erickson said it’s slightly down.
"Overall we're going to be maybe slightly down less than 2% something like something like that. Still waiting to see I think there are a lot of late deciders and I can certainly understand that. You know, I understand parents saying, you know, let's wait and see. Does the University have all the right protocals in place. Are they set up for this? You know, how's dining gonna work? All of those kinds of things. So, you know, they and their sons and daughters can make those kinds of decisions."
