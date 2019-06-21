The state’s Department of Treasury wants Northern Michigan residents to be on alert for tax scams coming through their mail.
An Emmet County resident received what appeared to be an official-looking letter about an overdue tax bill.
The Michigan Department of Treasury said the letter asked the resident to call a toll-free number to resolve the debt.
If the debt was not resolved, the letter threatened to seize the resident’s assets including property, bank accounts, and income.
The Treasury Department said the letter appeared to be credible because it used specific information about the resident’s real outstanding debt, which can be pulled from publicly available information.
“Please don’t fall victim to this terrible scam,” said Rachel Eubanks, state treasurer. “Taxpayers have rights. If you have questions about an outstanding state tax debt, please contact us through a verified number so we can talk about options.”
The Department of Treasury said it offers several options to resolve outstanding debt and information on taxpayer rights.
Residents who receive such a letter or have questions about their state debt can call Treasury’s Collection Service Center at (517) 636-5265.
