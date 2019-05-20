While the severe weather in the TV5 viewing area was limited to a few wind damage reports, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids confirmed a tornado touchdown in southwest lower Michigan.
The EF-0 tornado touched down around 6:25 PM, 3 miles north northeast of Lacey on Barryville Road, which is in Barry County.
It was only on the ground for three minutes lifting at approximately 6:28 PM, around 4 miles north northeast of Lacey End on Marshall Road.
The tornado's estimated peak winds were 80 miles per hour, with a path of 1.3 miles and a damage path that was about 50 yards wide. According to the NWS, that damage included three barns on one farm were damaged, along with a dozen trees that were snapped and uprooted, and a downed telephone pole.
Thankfully, there were no injuries or fatalities.
Enhanced Fujita Damage Scale:
EF0: Weak (65 to 85 mph)
EF1: Weak (86 to 110 mph)
EF2: Strong (111 to 135 mph)
EF3: Strong (136 to 165 mph)
EF4: Violent (166 to 200 mph)
EF5: Violent (Greater than 200 mph)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.