You’ve heard the term “liquid lunch,’ meaning to drink, instead of eat your lunch.
Now a man in Ohio is trying to do a month-and-a-half of liquid lunches, dinners, and breakfasts.
For Lent, Del Hall is giving up food, and planning to live off of beer for more than a month.
That’s right, no solid food until Easter.
“I’m going to have all styles of beer,” Del said. “I am nervous, I’m very nervous about it. I’ve only fasted for 4 days.”
He’s going from four days to 46 of fasting for Lent.
Taking a nod from monks in the 1600s, that would fast during the season by a bock beer diet.
“That would be their liquid bread and that’s what they call it. So the monks in Bavaria, they would call dobblebock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through 46 days of Lent.”
Hall knows what people say.
“They think I’m crazy.”
But the man has a game plan, and wants to see if he can prove to himself that it’s possible.
“I’m an army veteran, so you know, I was number one in my class in the army. I’ve run a full marathon before, 26.2 miles. I’ve done big challenges, but this seems very daunting so I’m just curious if I’m up to the challenge, if I’m going to be able to do it or not.”
In addition to tracking his own health, Del will be checking in with a physician as he pushes forward on his beer fast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.