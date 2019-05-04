The Flint Police Department is investigating a shooting on Dort Highway that left one man in critical condition. Officers responded to the incident on Dort highway near the intersection of Lapeer Road, Saturday morning at just before 2:00 a.m.
Police say a 30-year-old man was shot while driving through the parking lot. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flint Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
