For the first time since the historic flooding in 2020 ravaged mid-Michigan when the Edenville and Sanford dams breached, the Tittabawassee River is flowing through its original channel.
Dave Rothman, vice president of Four Lakes Task Force, calls this an important step on the road to recovery.
"I'm very happy because I view that as a milestone we've achieved in the stabilization of the Edenville Dam," Rothman said.
Crews can focus on stabilizing the Edenville Dam. Rothman said that process should be completed this winter.
"So that's good. And that gets the dam into about as safe as a condition as we can put it in should another flood come along," Rothman said.
Rothman said eventually, all four dams will be reconstructed, paving the way for water to fill the quartet of lakes.
"Memorial Day of 2024 is when we want to have Smallwood and Secord refilled. Memorial Day of 2025 is when we want to have Sanford refilled. And Edenville is going to be 2026," Rothman said.
Rothman said the new dams will have steel sheet piling installed from one end of the earth embankment to the other. Better downstream embankment drainage will be in place at the foundation of the dams.
The embankments will be wider at the bottom. They will also be taller to help prevent waves from breaking over the dams on windy days.
Rothman is confident these dams will be able to hold up.
"The dams, as we plan to redesign them and rebuild them, are going to be designed to handle a much bigger rain event than that. The kind you may only see once in 5,000 years or 10,000 years," Rothman said.
Rothman is envisioning the day when he can have his pontoon boat out on the lake again. He wants the community to know the Four Lakes Task Force is doing everything they can to prevent another catastrophic flood.
"I don't want to be somebody who's put five years or six years of my life into getting these dams rebuilt only to have them fail again," Rothman said.
