A mid-Michigan man is getting ready for the baseball experience of a lifetime. Or in his case, the second experience of a lifetime.
Tom Baird loves the game of baseball. Over the years he has played it, coached it, scouted it, umpired it, and collected memorabilia.
“My house is a little museum here for baseball history,” Baird said.
Baird’s favorite baseball memory was when he attended the MLB All-Star Game with his dad and brother at Tigers Stadium in 1971.
This is the 50-year anniversary of that event, so Baird decided to write a letter to baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, sharing his story of how much that ’71 all-star game meant to him, with a request to score tickets to this year’s game in Colorado.
“I was floored when I got an offer to go to the all-star game this year from the commissioner of baseball,” Baird said.
The offer was to purchase two tickets to the highly sought-after event. Baird said he will take his nephew, the son of his late brother.
With his dad also gone, Baird said the experience will be special.
“It’s going to make me think of my brother. And I think of my dad. This was a big event for us 50 years ago. And it’s a big event to me. It’s just going to be me and him going to a ballgame but it’s a special one. Really looking forward to it,” Baird said.
Baird said he and his nephew plan on attending Sunday's MLB Futures Game, Monday's Home Run Derby and then Tuesday's big midsummer classic.
