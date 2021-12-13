There continues to be a shortage of officials when it comes to high school sports, and it is getting worse in football.
Starting on Jan. 4, residents can sign up online for free and learn the ins and outs of becoming a referee.
Over the last three years an estimated 300 high school football officials have hung up their whistles statewide. Some because of the pandemic, others due to life changes and some due to retirements.
Phil Long, who assigns games in the Genesee County area, said that his group must get younger.
"The say that the average age of a football official is 51 but that is really deceptive because there are more of us in our 70's and the few that are down there in there early 20's are pulling that number down but we are not getting enough of the younger people into the game," Long said.
Picking up a rule book and a whistle and calling a game is not that easy. There is training coming soon with instructional videos coming out once a week followed by a zoom meeting with seasoned officials.
"This isn't just something local here this is available to anybody in the state that can get on here and we will try, once they go through this, will follow up and show them how to get registered with the MHSAA. Show them who they need to contact association wise. We will find out who the assignor is there and believe me the assignors in the state and the associations want to find these people that want to go out there and help our student athletes play the game. They can't the game without us scot and we got to do this for our student athletes," Long said.
