They go together like peanut butter and jelly, and now Waffles, a six-and-a-half-year-old mini horse, and his best friend, a goose named Hemingway, will get to stay together forever.
The pair were picked up in July at a Pennsylvania farm that was in bad shape, and that may be why they forged such a strong bond.
When Waffles got sick, Hemingway was right by his side, with his head and his neck on his friend to comfort him
It was a connection that ended up making international headlines.
And the SPCA was committed to getting them adopted together.
Now, they have their wish. They’ve been adopted together, although the new owner has asked to remain anonymous.
