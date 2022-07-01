Closed Captioning/Audio Description

Closed Captioning or Audio Description Concerns, Complaints

For immediate Closed Captioning or Audio Description Concerns, please contact our captioning hotline:

Phone: 989-758-2004

Fax: 989-758-2142

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or one business day.

General Contact Information For Saginaw Office

News: 989-758-2044

Fax: 989-758-2111

Main: 989-755-8191

General Contact Information For Flint Office

Main: 810-232-3900

If you would prefer to mail a letter to the station, the address is:

WNEM TV5 | 107 N. Franklin St.| Saginaw MI, 48607