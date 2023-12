WNEM TV5 is partnering with area high school musical/choral ensembles and will feature them in an hour-long special that will air around the holidays. The WNEM TV5 Sounds of the Season will be broadcast on the following dates:

Sunday, Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 – 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. (WNEM TV5+)

Monday, Dec. 25 – 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 – 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 – 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25 – 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. (WNEM TV5+)