Welcome to Take 5, WNEM-TV5′s initiative dedicated to enhancing our community. At its core, Take 5 is a program designed to spotlight various ways in which we can collectively contribute to making our community a better place. Community lies at the heart of everything we do, and through Take 5, we join our viewers to address the needs of our fellow neighbors and promote awareness. We extend a warm invitation to you and your family to participate in our future events. We hope to foster a sense of enjoyment, connection, and collaboration as we work together to uplift and improve our community.