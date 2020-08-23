Religion in America

In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 file photo, the sun sets on a Baptist church in Georgia. According to new data released Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, by the Pew Research Center, the portion of Americans with no religious affiliation is rising significantly, in tandem with a sharp drop in the percentage that identifies as Christian. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

 David Goldman

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - The validity of some parishioners' sacraments like marriage and confession are under question after a Dearborn priest learned his baptism was invalid.

The Detroit Free Press reports Father Matthew Hood learned that he was not a baptized Catholic earlier this month after watching a family video of his baptism where some words were changed.

Archbishop Allen Vigneron of the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit has acknowledged "human error has resulted in disruption to the sacramental lives of some members of the faithful" and vowed to remedy the situation for those impacted. 

Gmgfarrand
Gmgfarrand

“god” isn’t real, so what’s the problem?

