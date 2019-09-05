It's no secret we could use some rain in Mid-Michigan. So far this summer, it's gone from one extreme to the other.
In June, we couldn't get a stretch of more than two days without rain. Now? Some areas couldn't buy a drop if they tried.
The US Drought Monitor has had parts of Mid-Michigan in the "abnormally dry" category for several weeks now. Today's update continues to show those conditions, while unfortunately upgrading parts of the area into the moderate drought stage.
The drought area includes just about all of Huron, Tuscola, and Sanilac counties, while also extending into parts of Lapeer, Saginaw, and Bay counties.
The rest of the area, except for potions of Ogemaw, Iosco and northern Gladwin counties, is at the very least under abnormally dry conditions.
According to the Drought Monitor, the conditions can be classified by the following:
- Moderate Drought:
- Some damage to crops/pastures, low streams/reservoirs/wells, water shortages, possible water use restrictions.
- Abnormally Dry:
- Short-term dryness slowing planting and growth of crops/pastures.
While there are rain chances in the 7-Day Forecast, none of those chances are likely to bust the drought conditions.
Also, it's worth noting the Drought Monitor data for the week cuts off on Tuesday at 8 AM, despite the map being released on Thursday. Therefore, it's possible that next week's map may get a bit worse even if we happen to see meaningful rain on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.
We'll keep you posted and keep our fingers crossed that we get a good rain sometime soon.
Editors Note: The US Drought Monitor is produced jointly by the National Drought Mitigation Center, NOAA, and the US Department of Agriculture.
