After a dud of a winter for snowfall lovers, an above-average March had early spring supporters feeling optimistic. And temperatures weren't just pleasant by March standards, we checked in with the 9th warmest March in Flint and 12th warmest in Saginaw.
But then we followed that up with a cooler-than-average April, and well, here we are with snow showers expected on the 8th of May.
While it might seem like Mother Nature is kicking us when we're down, we know that spring cold spells and snow in the month of May aren't completely unheard of... it is Michigan after all. But how does this cold snap compare to some of our coolest stretches in May? Short answer, it's definitely one of our colder ones!
Below you'll find some of our temperature records that we'll be keeping an eye on over the weekend.
Record Low Maximum Temperature May 8th (Friday):
- Flint- 37 (1947)
- Tri-Cities- 36 (1947)
Record Low Temperature May 9th (Saturday):
- Flint- 26 (1974)
- Tri-Cities- 25 (1947)
Record Cold High Temperature For Entire Month of May:
- Flint- 37 (May 8th, 1947)
- Tri-Cities- 36 (May 8th, 1947)
Record Cold Low Temperature For Entire Month of May
- Flint- 22 (May 10th, 1966)
- Tri-Cities- 24 (May 10th, 1923)
The records that have the best chance for falling are the record low temperatures, but we'll keep an eye on the record low maximum temperatures just in case as well.
As far as snow goes, the latest we've seen measurable snow (at least 0.10") in Mid-Michigan is well into the month of May.
- Flint- May 26th, 1961
- Tri-Cities- May 20th, 2002
While these conditions may not happen often, and we could potentially break some records this weekend, it shows that this isn't completely unusual for the early part of May. We'll see where the records stand after Saturday!
