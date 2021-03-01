If you are interested in adopting one of the TV5 pets of the day, please reach out to the appropriate organization listed below:
Bay County Animal Services & Adoption Center
- Website: https://www.baycounty-mi.gov/animalcontrol/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BayCountyAnimalServices/
Gladwin County Animal Shelter/Control
- Website: https://gladwincounty-mi.gov/departments/animal-shelter-control/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GladwinAnimalShelter/
Gratiot County Animal Control
- Website: https://www.gratiotmi.com/156/Animal-Control
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adoptgratiotanimals
Genesse County Animal Control
- Website: https://www.gc4me.com/departments/animal_control/index.php
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adoptgcac
Isabella County: Humane Animal Treatment Society (HATS)
- Website: https://www.hatsweb.org/ https://www.isabellacounty.org/departments/animal-control-shelter/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HumaneAnimalTreatmentSociety/
Midland County Humane Society
- Website: https://hsomc.org/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hsomcshelter
Ogemaw County Humane Society
- Website: https://www.ochs4paws.org/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ogemawcountyshelter/
Saginaw County Animal Care & Control
- Website: https://www.saginawcounty.com/departments/animal-care-control/
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Saginaw-County-Animal-Care-Control-323654517783808
Shiawassee Humane Society
Tuscola County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.