Petco has stopped selling shock collars.
In an announcement posted on their website, the pet-store chain said “today, we #StopTheShock".
The chain says it will no longer sell shock collars operated by a person with a remote in hand. In a statement, the store said:
Because, as a health and wellness company dedicated to improving pet lives, they have no business in our business.
And frankly, we believe there’s a better way.
So today, we say out with shock collars and in with POSITIVE TRAINING.
We say goodbye to remote controls that cause pain, and hello to expert trainers who mentor pets and pet parents with positivity, patience and compassion.
Today, we call on the rest of the pet industry and anyone who loves pets to join our movement and help us drive positive change beyond just Petco.
Today, we encourage anyone using or looking for shock collars to consider training with treats instead of electricity and partnership instead of pain.
In fact, we’ll cover your first positive training class if you’ll let us.
Learn what we're taking off our shelves and add your voice to our petition below. And thank you for always helping us give all pets their very best lives.
