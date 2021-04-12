A man is dead after a late-night crash in Hampton Township.
Officers were called to Jones Road, near Ridge Road, on Saturday, April 10 at 11:33 p.m.
The driver, a 38-year-old man from Bay City, was southbound on Jones Road when he veered off the road, struck a culvert, and the vehicle landed in a ditch.
First responders had to cut open the car roof to get to the driver, however, he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Hampton Township Public Safety Department.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in this crash. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results and a blood sample will be sent to Michigan State Police for a toxicology report.
