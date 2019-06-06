A police crime scene unit has blocked off part of Dort Highway in Flint.

The road is closed in both directions south of Lippincott Boulevard.

Genesee County 911 reported a crash around 12:14 a.m. on Thursday, June 6.  The road was still closed at 3:30 a.m.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

TV5 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

