Police responded to Finn Road at Nebobish Road in Hampton Township on May 9 just after 9:30 p.m. for a vehicle crash.
According to a post from the Hampton Township Police Department, the road was closed as a result of the crash.
TV5 has reached out to police for further information and will update you as it comes into our continuous newscenter.
No injuries are known at this time.
