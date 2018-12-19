Check out Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen’s solution to help ease the holiday stress.
The company has introduced emotional support chicken.
It’s actually a fried chicken meal in a specially designed carrier box that looks like a chicken.
Fried chicken just makes everything better!
Too bad it’s only available at Philadelphia International Airport, for a limited time.
