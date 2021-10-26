Los Cuatro Amigos announced that after 17 years, they will be permanently closing.
In a statement issued on Monday, Oct. 25, the restaurant said, “We wish to thank you for your patronage over the years. Los Cuatro Amigos and this community has held a special place in our hearts. It is unfortunate that we must close the doors, but we would like you to know how much we appreciated your business and support.”
