The lights are coming back on in Saginaw County.
Consumers Energy reported more than 2,500 customers were without power in the Saginaw and Saginaw Township area around 1:30 am on Tuesday, July 30th.
Around 4 in the morning, power was restored to hundreds.
The company's outage map now shows about 65 still in the dark.
CLICK HERE for a link to the Consumers Energy outage map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.