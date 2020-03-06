Hundreds of Mid-Michigan customers are waking up with no power.
The outage has affected the following counties:
- Genesee County: 20 customers
- Gratiot County: 188 customers
- Saginaw County: 82 customers
- Shiawassee County: 254 customers
The power outage was first reported at 6:17 a.m. on Friday, March 6 by Consumers Energy.
No word yet on what caused it, but crews expect to have power restored by 11:30 a.m.
