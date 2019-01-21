Power has been restored to around 1,800 customers who lost it last night in Saginaw County.
Consumers Energy reported the outage in the area east of the Tittabawassee River, near Freeland, at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.
Power was restored to all customers at around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.
It’s not clear what caused the outage.
