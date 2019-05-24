Now that the weather is getting warmer and summer is approaching, we know all of your weekends are important. With Memorial Day weekend getting underway, it's time to take a closer look at our weather!
More importantly, while we hope you have a safe and enjoyable weekend, also remember to take some time to think about and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Saturday
When looking at the best rain chances for the weekend those are expected to occur on Saturday. In addition, the warmest temperatures will also be found on Saturday, so there's plenty of digest!
Let's start with the rain. Showers and thunderstorms will first roll in overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Some of these storms could be strong to severe weather gusty winds and hail. It's a low chance, but a chance nonetheless.
Once those showers and storms fade, we may get a bit of a break until a cold front moves in from the north and west. We'll have to see how the morning thunderstorm activity progresses, as it may stabilize things for parts of the area into the afternoon.
The best chances for thunderstorms to linger into the afternoon will be just south of the Tri-Cities through portions of I-69 and the southern Thumb. It's in this region and southward where a Marginal Risk for a few strong storms exists for the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and hail would be the main threats once again.
Check out the video below to see what the radar might look like through Saturday. It seems to have a reasonable take on what to expect Saturday.
Temperature wise, expect temperatures to start in the 50s and 60s around the state (coolest north) and plenty of middle and upper 70s by the afternoon around the Lower Peninsula. The Upper Peninsula should have their share of 70s as well, with the cooler spots generally in the 60s.
Sunday
Once we get by the rain of Saturday, dry weather should prevail on Sunday. Temperatures will no doubt start cooler on Sunday morning with low 40s in the Upper Peninsula, with middle 40s in northern lower Michigan, and low to middle 50s in the southern half of the Lower Peninsula.
We should see the sunshine return for Sunday as well, but with the cooler start, expect a cooler day than Saturday.
Highs should top out in the 50s and 60s in the Upper Peninsula, with middle to upper 60s for the tip of the mitt, and lower and middle 70s from Houghton Lake southward.
Memorial Day
Memorial Day should also start dry, so if you're headed to any services early in the day, it appears you'll be in good shape.
Rain will be moving in from west, so the western U.P. will be first to see showers by around lunchtime, with an arrival time in western lower Michigan by the late afternoon.
Eastern lower Michigan, including the Tri-Cities and Thumb, will be waiting the longest toward dinnertime or after based on current projections.
Check out the video below to see what the radar might look like through Monday. It seems to have a reasonable take on what to expect Monday.
After starting the morning in the middle 40s and 50s north and middle 50s to around 60 south, we expect similar temperatures to Sunday afternoon for afternoon highs on Memorial Day.
Expect plenty of lower and middle 70s in the lower Peninsula and a mix of 60s in the Upper Peninsula.
