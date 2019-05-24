Now that the weather is getting warmer and summer is approaching, we know all of your weekends are important. With Memorial Day weekend getting underway, it's time to take a closer look at our weather!

For a look at your Friday forecast, be sure to head to our daily weather article!

More importantly, while we hope you have a safe and enjoyable weekend, also remember to take some time to think about and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Saturday

When looking at the best rain chances for the weekend those are expected to occur on Saturday. In addition, the warmest temperatures will also be found on Saturday, so there's plenty of digest!

Let's start with the rain. Showers and thunderstorms will first roll in overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Some of these storms could be strong to severe weather gusty winds and hail. It's a low chance, but a chance nonetheless.

Once those showers and storms fade, we may get a bit of a break until a cold front moves in from the north and west. We'll have to see how the morning thunderstorm activity progresses, as it may stabilize things for parts of the area into the afternoon.

The best chances for thunderstorms to linger into the afternoon will be just south of the Tri-Cities through portions of I-69 and the southern Thumb. It's in this region and southward where a Marginal Risk for a few strong storms exists for the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and hail would be the main threats once again.

Check out the video below to see what the radar might look like through Saturday. It seems to have a reasonable take on what to expect Saturday.