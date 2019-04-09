It never fails during the spring season in Michigan. Just when you think you're finally done with snow after those first days in the 60s and 70s, Mother Nature reminds you that we're not done just yet.
This shouldn't come as a surprise. The average date of our last measurable snow in Saginaw and Flint is around April 8th and 9th and we've had years where snow lingers into May.
Even so, it doesn't make it any easier to take.
Timing
We expect to stay dry through the daylight period on Wednesday and it appears we'll have a good chance to stay dry through most of the evening as well.
Chances for wet weather really take off overnight into Thursday morning, with the onset of precipitation likely beginning as snow for most of the area. With temperatures falling into the low 30s for the Thursday morning commutes, slippery roads will be possible so plan on some extra travel time.
Warm air will gradually be moving into the region from south to north, which should gradually transition any snow to rain during the afternoon.
Expect quite the temperature contrast on Thursday afternoon, near 50 along I-69 with upper 30s north of the Tri-Cities. We'll stay warm through the overnight with 40s expected into Friday morning.
Winds will be sustained around 10-20 miles per hour out of the east on Thursday with gusts near 30 miles per hour.
We will likely get a break in the action late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening as the dry slot of the system moves overhead, moving in ahead of the cold front which moves in overnight into Friday morning.
A line of showers, even a few thunderstorms is expected along the front. Gusty winds and small hail may accompany these showers and storms as they pass through, but right now the highest chances for severe weather are south of us.
Lingering showers and breezy southwesterly winds continue on Friday before we dry out Friday evening into the front half of your weekend.
Snowfall & Rain Amounts
While snowfall accumulation is possible, we are expecting amounts to remain manageable around Mid-Michigan. Certainly not the amounts that they're expecting in parts of the Great Plains and western Great Lakes.
A reasonable expectation is for 1-2" in many areas, with some higher totals of 3-4" in our heaviest spots.
Rainfall totals are a bit tougher to sort out when having to factor in how long snow lasts, but rain totals between 0.25 and 1" look like a reasonable expectation for now.
With that rain following the snow, a lot of our accumulation will melt by Friday morning and it will have an even tougher time sticking around with a return to the 40s and 50s Friday afternoon.
As always, we'll continue to refine this forecast as we get closer to the event. If any advisories are issued, you'll know about them. Stay tuned!
