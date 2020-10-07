Meteorologist Chris Easlick is participating in the American Cancer Society's Real Men Wear Pink campaign of Mid-Michigan. Tonight from 5 to 6:30 on WNEM-TV5 news, Jolt Credit Union will be matching donations up to $1000!
To donate to Chris' Campaign securely through the American Cancer Society website, click here: Chris' Real Men Wear Pink page.
Mail check donations:
- WNEM-TV5
- Attn: Real Men Wear Pink
- 107 North Franklin St.
- Saginaw, MI 48607
Info on Real Men Wear Pink
The Real Men Wear Pink campaign recruits men from all around the country to wear pink through the month of October, and focuses on raising awareness and money to support the American Cancer Society's mission, as well as saving more lives than ever before from breast cancer.
Every dollar raised helps the ACS save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.
Your money supports things such as:
- Nearly 8.5 million free rides to treatment since 2005.
- 1.5 million patients have received 1 on 1 support from fellow survivors since the program began in 1969.
- Nearly 452,000 free nights of lodging were provided to patients in 2017.
- 40,000 patients got help understanding their diagnosis and tackling day to day issues in 2017.
- 26% decline in cancer death rates since 1991, translating to nearly 2.4 million lives saved from cancer.
