Rebeca Velázquez joined the TV5 Wake-Up Morning Crew in August 2019. She will be the newest traffic reporter giving on-time traffic updates from 4:30 AM-7:00 AM! Her background is in weather, but she will bring traffic updates and report in Mid-Michigan for TV5.
Rebeca was born and raised in Vicksburg, MS, not Michigan. but her husband is a native of Manistee, MI. She also has family in Livonia, MI.
Before joining WNEM-TV, Rebeca worked in Jackson, MS at WJTV as the Weekend Morning and Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She also worked at KTVE in West Monroe, LA as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist right after graduating college.
As an alumna of Mississippi State University, Rebeca is proud to wear her maroon and enjoy all sporting events with her husband, Matt. Rebeca and her husband Matt live in Midland and are excited to be back in Mid-Michigan!
Rebeca can be found on Facebook (Meteorologist Rebeca Velázquez) or Twitter (@beckystorm_wx). You can also contact her at Rebeca.Velazquez@wnem.com with story ideas and traffic reports/pictures!
