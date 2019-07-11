Cleanup efforts are underway in Tuscola County after overnight storms mangled trees and tore down power lines.
“It’s killing me right now. I’ve never had my backyard look like this,” said Tawnya Thane, a homeowner in Tuscola County.
It was a rude awakening for Thane who went outside early Thursday morning to find downed trees, snapped branches, and lines crisscrossing all over the backyard of her home.
“We went back to bed about an hour later another tree fell and snapped a line and it woke us up because it snapped and it was popping and it was a bright light,” Thane said.
The destruction is thanks to strong thunderstorms that rolled through Tuscola County overnight hitting Thane’s small hometown of Deford.
“My daughter sleeps up in the upstairs bedroom and it scared her. It woke her up and she said it sounded like a very loud freight train that was just going right through town,” Thane said.
The storm did go right through town and almost through the side of Thane’s house.
Somehow despite her powerline being ripped from the side of the house, the family still has power but has it shut off for safety until DTE Energy can fix it.
“I’m hoping it gets done really quickly and hopefully the temps stay down so it doesn’t get really hot inside the house,” Thane said.
Besides hoping for better weather, Thane said she’s just thankful no one was hurt.
“It could’ve been 10 times worse,” Thane said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.