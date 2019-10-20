You are the owner of this article.
Rev. Jesse Jackson visits Flint to talk about voting

Rev. Jesse Jackson shows support for Weaver re-election

 

Reverend Jesse Jackson is making stops in Flint today to discuss the importance of voting.

Rev. Jackson, the civil rights leader spoke to residents at Mount Olive Baptist Church and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church earlier this morning.

Rev. Jackson will visit the Metropolitan Baptist Tabernacle on 930 E. Myrtle Ave. and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 4:00 p.m. 

