Revolutionary cancer care is available right here in Mid-Michigan.
The McLaren Proton Therapy Center is one of only a few dozen of its kind in the U.S. It’s a precise therapy that targets cancerous tumors and saves healthy organs.
“Initially, when I got my first diagnosis, it came a day after my wife’s father died of cancer, that was hard to accept,” said David Wood.
For Michigan State Police Trooper David Wood learning he had prostate cancer was terrifying.
But thanks to proton therapy, the outcome was a lot better than it could have been, even with a stage 3 diagnosis from his doctor.
“It was ugly,” Wood said. “Those were his words. This is an ugly, aggressive, deceptive cancer.”
Wood started to see doctor Hesham Gayar, a radiation oncologist at McLaren Cancer Institute in Flint to discuss options.
One of those options was to be the very first patient at the new McLaren Proton Therapy Center.
"I said sign me up!" Wood said.
Gayar said proton therapy is a next generation technology as you can see here the machine looks more like the inside of a spaceship.
Gayar said it precisely targets cancerous tumors and saves healthy tissue more than any other form of radiation available today.
“Not only is this a great fast energy, good positioning, but it’s verified and validated by experts,” he said.
Gayar said this technology can be used on cancer in any place in the body but it's commonly used in situations where the cancer is near a sensitive organ like the brain or stomach area.
Since 2018 they have done over 1400 treatments here at the center.
Wood had 45 proton therapy treatments in nine weeks and now Gayar said Wood is cancer free.
As for Wood, he's happy to share a happy end to his cancer journey.
“Not a week goes by that I don’t think thank the world for this place,” Wood said.
