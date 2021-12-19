traffic alert

Intersection of Henry St. and Vermont St. closed until further notice.

Bay County Central Dispatch reported a traffic accident at the intersection of Henry Street and Vermont Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The intersection will be closed until further notice.

