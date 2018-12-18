One Mid-Michigan resident, and two other Michiganders are heading to Las Vegas to take part in the Michigan Lottery’s Billion Dollar Challenge.
Kristopher Bovee, of Saginaw, and two others from Michigan will head to Sin City for the chance to win up to $1 billion.
This is part of the Billion Dollar Challenge after winning the Golden Ticket II second chance drawing.
Each player and a guest will receive deluxe hotel accommodations for four days and three nights, round-trip airfare for two, ground transportation to and from the Las Vegas airport and hotel, and $1,000 spending money.
Each $10 GOLDEN TICKET™ II ticket offers players 20 chances to instantly win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. Players have won more than $22 million playing GOLDEN TICKET™ II. More than $32 million in prizes remain, including two $1 million top prizes and 36 $10,000 prizes.
