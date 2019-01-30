Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting that eastbound Salzburg (M-13) at Wenona has re-opened following an accident on the Lafayette Bridge.
The crash was reported at 12:09 p.m. and cleared around 12:30 p.m.
No further information is available at this time.
