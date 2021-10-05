We are a very busy salon, day spa and cocktail bar conveniently located in downtown Linden. Our guests enjoy access to a full salon and day spa complete with several massage and body treatment rooms with showers, large couples massage suites, 10 pedicure stations, 6 manicure stations, eyelash boutique, 4 hair stations, retail store, cocktail lounge, seasonal beer garden, and more.
We offer our licensed service professionals a competitive salary, retail commissions, continuing education, short term disability, opportunities for advancement, and more.
We enjoy a fun, friendly, and professional atmosphere. We work as a team that is committed to remaining a safe, clean, and wonderful place to work!
Positions being considered include massage therapists, cosmetologists, estheticians, manicurists, and spa managers. Service providers must be licensed by the State of Michigan. Experience is preferred, but not necessary.
Click here to learn more.
