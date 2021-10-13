Production Technician
Starting $14-16/hour based on experience
On the job training and additional certifications provided
Primary Roles: Perform services as assigned, following SERVPRO production technician guidelines. Communicate with the customer to make sure that all needs are met. Support crew chief and other production personnel as needed. Inventory and load the work vehicle with equipment, products, and supplies needed for each project. Maintain a clean and organized vehicle and clean equipment appearance. Prepare rooms/areas for work activities. Set up staging area and equipment for each project. Clean and maintain vehicles, equipment, warehouse and office areas as needed.
Results Expected: Production processes are performed according to guidelines and work orders. Communications to crew chief and customer are timely. Jobs are completed at or beyond customer expectations. Vehicles, equipment, and facilities remain clean, orderly, and working properly. Contents remain neatly organized and carefully handled. All customer belongings are inventoried using ICAT technology. Adhere to safety and risk management guidelines at all times.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer. This company does not and will not discriminate in employment and personnel practices on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, disability, age, national origin, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.
