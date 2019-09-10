Power is being restored to Mid-Michigan customers after Tuesday's severe thunderstorms.
Consumers Energy customers in the following counties are experiencing outages:
- Genesee County: 10 customer
- Iosco County: 83 customers
- Isabella County: 18 customers
- Midland County: 38 customers
- Saginaw County: 15 customers
Hundreds of DTE Energy customers in the thumb-area have lost power as well:
- Huron County: 3 customers
- Lapeer County: 539 customers
- Sanilac County: 1,390 customers
- Tuscola County: 1,331 customers
Reese Public School said it will be closed due to the power outages.
Stay with TV5 for updated power outage numbers.
