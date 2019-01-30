The 12th annual Shocks & Saves Charity Hockey Game is coming to Saginaw, and now is the chance for you to help save a life.
The Pulse3 Foundation partners with Mobile Medical Response and the Saginaw Spirit to raise funds to provide life-saving AED’s, CPR class, and heart health programming.
If you can’t head to the game, you can still help in the effort.
A phone bank is currently underway to raise funds for the programs.
Help save a life, call now 800-257-8943 through 6:30 p.m. to make a financial contribution.
