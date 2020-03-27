Some anonymous good samaritans are spreading some love to area healthcare workers in midst of COVID-19.
Encouraging signs popped up at Mid-Michigan Health centers in Midland and Mount Pleasant.
The signs thank medical workers and share appreciation for the work they are doing.
Mid-Michigan Health says it appreciates the support of community members.
