Multiple accidents are being reported across Mid-Michigan due in part to icy roads.
Isabella/Midland County:
Eastbound US-10 has re-opened following a crash
The closure was between M-18 in Midland County, and Loomis Road in Isabella County.
One lane of westbound US-10 was also blocked at Loomis Road, but has since re-opened.
Clare City Police reported numerous crashes near Coleman, including one involving a semi-truck and trailer.
Bay County:
Bay County Central Dispatch reported that northbound I-75 is flowing again.
Traffic was being diverted onto Linwood Road/mile marker 173, due to a jackknifed semi blocking both lanes.
Saginaw County:
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported a multi-vehicle crash at Gratiot and Westchester in Saginaw Township. Three vehicles were involved. That scene has cleared.
Tittabawassee Township Police also responded to a multi-vehicle crash on M-47, just north of the Midland Road split, that scene has also cleared.
Shiawassee County:
Westbound I-69 at M-71 Exit 118 had traffic blocked due to a semi truck fire, that incident has now cleared.
Genesee County:
Southbound M-54 at Bristol Road has one lane closed after a water main break.
