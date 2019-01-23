Check this out!
A Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy narrowly avoids an out of control driver.
Fond Du Lac County released video of an out-of-control car sliding toward a deputy, who was able to jump out of the way just in time.
Luckily, the deputy and driver were both unharmed.
