Word has gotten out that there may be potential for snow late this weekend and early next week. With our underwhelming amounts of snow so far this winter, it's understandable snow lovers will cling to any sort of opportunity for the powder to add up. But while hoping is perfectly fine, be sure to keep your expectations in check this far out in time.
In the near term, we are keeping an eye on a pair of systems that could bring some snow to the region. One of those systems comes with a reasonable amount of confidence, while the other does not.
Sunday Snow Chance: Higher Confidence
The system we have confidence in is a system that moves through during the day on Sunday. We expect snow showers and while it's too early to be specific with any snowfall totals, some accumulation is possible, although it appears to be minor.
Early Next Week: Still Plenty To Sort Out
The bigger question is a storm system that's expected to pass through the Ohio Valley on Monday. There is reasonable confidence in a storm developing somewhere in that region, but the exact track and whether that will move through parts of Mid-Michigan is still something in question.
The European model is by far the most consistent in bringing this storm through our next of the woods. However, the GFS (American) model is not quite as enthused. Some other models that we look at, such as the Canadian & UKMET models, currently side with the GFS in keeping that system south of us.
This far out, we tend to lean with the consensus, so at this juncture we are keeping your Monday forecast dry. Think of it like a group project. If there are 10 people in the group and 8 or 9 have one answer, while 1 or 2 people have different answers, which answer do you feel more confident about? Most of the time, it's the majority.
Now, the consensus doesn't always win, but until we start getting a better look at this storm itself as it moves over land later this week, the consensus seems like a better way to go. Once the storm comes over the United States, we'll be able to get better info from our weather balloons, and not long after we start to see a better agreement between the models.
With that being said, it's worth noting that the European model hasn't backed off of this idea much, and with it traditionally being one of the better performing models, it's worth keeping an eye on trends into next week, despite being the outlier for now.
Bottom Line
So what should you take away at this point? Know that a storm system is possible if things start trending the Euro's way, but this is far from a slam dunk early next week.
If you see snowfall accumulation numbers on social media or other sources, take those with a grain of salt until we get closer to the event. As always, we'll keep you posted from the First Warn 5 Weather Center when appropriate.
