After temperatures flirted with 80 on Monday under sunny skies, the forecast for the weekend may not be easy to take.
Not only are we in for a cool down this weekend, but snow is returning to the forecast just a few days shy of May 1st.
While it may not seem like it in our minds, snow at this time of year isn't out of the ordinary. Is it a later end to the season? Sure. Our last measurable snow (at least 0.1" or more) usually occurs around April 6th-9th in Saginaw and Flint.
We've also seen our last measurable snow linger into the last week or so of May.
Breaking Down This Weekend
Whether your ready or not, it appears Saturday evening, overnight, and early Sunday morning will be the time period we're watching for this next storm system to pass through the region.
For those with plans on Saturday early in the day, you can rest easy for now. We have a chance to start the day with a bit of sunshine.
It doesn't appear as though any wet weather will be set to arrive until at least dinner time, with many locations likely waiting longer than that.
Temperatures will already be cooling down this weekend with 40s and 50s, but with the storm arriving in the evening and overnight, temperatures will be cooling down even further, allowing any rain at the beginning to mix with or changeover completely to snow.
Once the system arrives, it will continue overnight and very early Sunday before pulling away. As it stands now, the wet weather should be over for most of us by 8 AM Sunday with a good chance to clear our skies following its departure.
Accumulations are always tricky this time of year, especially with the ground having a chance to warm up. But at this point, it appears that at least a couple of inches look possible where the heaviest snow occurs.
We expect accumulations to largely be on grassy and elevated surfaces, and with a stronger April sun angle at this point in the year, what does accumulate shouldn't stick around long.
The exact track of the system is still being sorted out, so we'll hold off a touch longer with specific amounts and locations. Stay tuned to the forecast!
