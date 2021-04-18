Rose Stevens suffered multiple serious injuries after she was hit by a car while leaving a Bay City bar. The establishment she was leaving that day held an event to help with the medical bills.
"She calls us, and she says, how did you guys pull this off? And I honestly have to tell her, I didn't. The community has just been absolutely amazing," Stevens daughter Amanda Jacobs said.
The Bay City community is coming together to support Stevens after she was seriously injured in a hit and run last month.
Jacob’s said her mother was the designated driver for the night. She was walking to her car from the Spinning Wheel Bar, when the unknown driver's car struck her.
Stevens has been in the hospital since then, recovering from a shattered pelvis, nine broken ribs, a broken arm, and a leg.
Jacobs said she still has a long road ahead of her but is making progress.
"She can stand for 30 seconds. So that's major progress because we didn't think she was ever going to be able to walk again. Breathing just fine, talking, and got her sense of humor back, finally," Jacobs said. "Her passion was taking care of people. If she could take care of someone in any way shape or form, she does," Jacobs said.
The community now is taking care of Stevens.
"It's hard not to cry," Stevens daughter Rebecca Smith said.
Stevens daughters are grateful for the Spinning Wheel's owners, Ken, and Tracy Heise.
"You guys are angels. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you," Smith said.
The driver behind this hit and run still hasn't come forward. The family encourages anyone with information to contact Bay County Central Dispatch, or Crime Stoppers.
