DETROIT (AP) -- Daniel Mengden pitched seven impressive innings and Nick Hundley and Chad Pinder homered to lift the Oakland Athletics to their 15th straight win over Detroit, 4-1 on Saturday.
If the A's beat the Tigers on Sunday, they would tie a franchise record for their longest winning streak against one team. Oakland won 16 in a row over the New York Yankees from 1989-91.
Mengden (1-1) allowed a run and three hits. Lou Trivino worked the eighth inning, and Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his seventh save in nine chances.
Matthew Boyd (4-4) allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings for the Tigers, who have dropped six straight. Boyd struck out eight.
Making his 100th career appearance, Boyd retired his first seven batters before allowing a single to Jurickson Profar, the first of three hits for the Oakland infielder. Hundley followed with his first home run of the season, which barely cleared the wall in right field.
The only run for Detroit came in the fourth, when -- with two outs and two strikes -- Mengden threw a wild pitch that enabled Ronny Rodriguez to score from third.
Profar hit an RBI double in the fifth to make it 3-1, and Pinder added a solo homer in the seventh.
