DETROIT (AP) -- Anthony Mantha scored his career-high fourth goal with 53.3 seconds left, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night in their home opener.
Filip Hronek set up the goal with a centering pass after Dylan Larkin won a faceoff. Mantha also scored early in the third to put Detroit ahead and Roope Hintz pulled Dallas into a 3-all tie 33 seconds later with his second goal.
Jonathan Bernier stopped 19 shots to help the Red Wings improve to 2-0.
The Red Wings had a 5-on-3 power play for 40 seconds midway through the third and failed to take advantage.
Dallas, shooting for its first win in three games, led 2-0 after the first period after Hintz and Tyler Seguin scored.
The cushion didn't last long.
Mantha scored in the opening minute of the second period on a power play and pulled Detroit into a 2-all tie midway through the second period.
Anton Khudobin made 29 saves for the Stars, who pulled their goaltender to add an extra skater in the final minute and put pressure on Bernier to hold on for the victory. Video review was used with 1.6 seconds left to determine Alexander Radulov didn't score when he tried to stuff the puck past Bernier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.