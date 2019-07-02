GLENDALE, AZ. – Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced Monday the Coyotes have signed Saginaw Spirit goaltender and 2018 fourth round draft pick Ivan Prosvetov to a three-year entry-level contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
The 20-year old goaltender posted a 36-11-1 record with four shutouts, a 2.94 goals against average (GAA), and a .910 save percentage (SV%) in 53 regular season games with the Spirit.
The Moscow, Russia native finished third in voting for the OHL Goaltender of the Year, and was named to the OHL Third All-Star Team.
