DETROIT (AP) -- Andreas Athanasiou scored twice and Jonathan Bernier stopped 41 shots, giving the Detroit Red Wings a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Saturday.
The Red Wings had lost 12 of 13 to improve their chances of having the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft this summer.
New York captain Anders Lee had a tying goal on a shot from the slot midway through the first period and Thomas Greiss had 20 saves.
The Islanders, vying for postseason positioning with Metropolitan Division-leading Washington and Pittsburgh, had won two straight and four of the previous five games.
On his first of two goals early in the game, Athanasiou got a break. He centered a pass that went off the left leg of Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and into the net.
There was much more skill on display for his second goal.
Athanasiou put Detroit ahead 2-1 midway through the second period. He tapped
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.