FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- Desmond Bane scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Alex Robinson added 11 points and 12 assists, leading TCU to an 89-62 defeat of Central Michigan on Friday.
It was the Horned Frogs' (5-1) second win in a row after a surprise loss at home to Lipscomb knocked them out of the AP Top 25. They had been ranked 18th.
Larry Austin Jr. led the Chippewas (6-2) with 19 points and five assists.
Guard Jaylen Fisher was back in the starting lineup for TCU, having missed the final 16 games of his sophomore season with a torn meniscus in his right knee. He missed three more games this season after arthroscopic knee surgery in September. Fisher, who averaged 12.3 points a year ago, finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
Robinson entered the night tied for first in the nation with 9.0 assists per game. His 12 on Friday put him in a tie for fourth place on TCU's career assists list.
Bane staked the Horned Frogs to a 20-point halftime lead, with 18 points and seven rebounds before the break. During an 11-0 stretch that broke open the game, Banes scored eight, including two 3-pointers. He made 4-of-5 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Bane made 8-of-11 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range for the night. Kouat Noi chipped in 16 points, and JD Miller grabbed 12 boards for TCU.
